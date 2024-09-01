Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

