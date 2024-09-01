Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,263 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $87,237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 431,616 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after buying an additional 383,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,496,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $196.08 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.27.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

