Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,464 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

