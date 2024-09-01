Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.