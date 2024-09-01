Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 0.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $19.46. 465,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,533,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $1,864,425.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,907 shares of company stock worth $3,054,863 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

