TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.