TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of V stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.13. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

