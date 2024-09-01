The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells $3,474,750.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BWIN opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.



The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

