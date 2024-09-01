The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells $3,474,750.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of BWIN opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
