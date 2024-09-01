The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $1,046,825.04 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

