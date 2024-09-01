The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $1,046,825.04 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Buckle Price Performance
Shares of Buckle stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.
Buckle Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buckle
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.