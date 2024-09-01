The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Kroger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

KR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

