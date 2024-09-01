Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

TPLC stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

