Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

