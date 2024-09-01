Tobam Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tobam lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $368.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day moving average is $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

