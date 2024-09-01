TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

