TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $246.00

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.20), with a volume of 1515708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.38) to GBX 326 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,869.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.