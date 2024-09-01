TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $246.00

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.20), with a volume of 1515708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.17).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.38) to GBX 326 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
TP ICAP Group Stock Up 1.0 %
TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
