Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $267.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

