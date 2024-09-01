Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,586 call options on the company. This is an increase of 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,209 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

