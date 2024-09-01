Traders Purchase High Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 577,123 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 339,464 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

