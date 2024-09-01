TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell Sells 3,173 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 94,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,905,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,614,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

