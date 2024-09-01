Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 3260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$70.34 million, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.11.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.398293 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

