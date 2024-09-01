Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

