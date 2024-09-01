UBS Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

