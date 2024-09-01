Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $550.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.21 and a 200-day moving average of $426.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

