UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 191 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CF opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

