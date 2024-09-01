Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

