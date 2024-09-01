United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.2% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.93 and last traded at $127.21. 453,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,219,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,803 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

