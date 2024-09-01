Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.32

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.32 and last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 1543436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 888.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

