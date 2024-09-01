VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 13,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,951,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.46 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 631.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 81,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,114,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.