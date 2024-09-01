Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

