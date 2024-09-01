Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

