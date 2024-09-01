Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 391,930 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

