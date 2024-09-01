Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.48. The stock has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.