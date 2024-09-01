Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.05

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.05 and last traded at $164.73, with a volume of 21190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.