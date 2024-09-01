Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.13. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

