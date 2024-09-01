Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Amazon Com Inc.

Amazon Com Inc. cut its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Vital Farms comprises about 2.8% of Amazon Com Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amazon Com Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Vital Farms worth $71,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $245,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.98. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,953 shares of company stock worth $4,722,016. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

