W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $984.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $953.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

