Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.46 and last traded at $89.46. Approximately 1,360,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,417,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.