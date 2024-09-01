Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3 %

HCC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.