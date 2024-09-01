WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $417.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.69 and its 200 day moving average is $422.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

