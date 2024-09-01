Wells Fargo & Company Boosts COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $33.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CDP opened at $29.79 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 20.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,998 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after buying an additional 1,293,761 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

