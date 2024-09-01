WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $12,980,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $13.87.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,463.64%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

