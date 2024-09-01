WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 17,892 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4,652.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO opened at $89.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

