WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

