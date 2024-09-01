WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bensler LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,853 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,051,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 156.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 40,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $3,514,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

