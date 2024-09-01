Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 48,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 222,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $2,909,409. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.