William N. Springer Sells 2,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Extra Space Storage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23.
Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
