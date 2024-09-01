William N. Springer Sells 2,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,198,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,507,000 after buying an additional 54,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.