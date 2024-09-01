Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 225,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 175,656 shares.The stock last traded at $51.56 and had previously closed at $51.31.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.