Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

