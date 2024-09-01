YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,046 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of YETI opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

