1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.61 million, a P/E ratio of -66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

